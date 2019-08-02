As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Carlson Capital Management Upped Stake; Grs Advisors Increases Position in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT)

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 925,227 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1855.32. About 4.71M shares traded or 21.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof says Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 19/03/2018 – Indiewire: Amazon Is Spending as Much as $500 Million on Its `Lord of the Rings’ Series – Report; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing its Prime subscription to $119 a year, an additional $2 billion in revenue; 17/05/2018 – RiskIQ Implicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in Infamous Amazon Hijack; 29/03/2018 – Trump lashes out at Amazon over retail disruption, taxes; 12/04/2018 – CRMDaily.com: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed GREAT SCOOP by @jldastin; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 6,317 shares to 134,494 shares, valued at $17.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs Comm Limited reported 510 shares. 243,888 were accumulated by Vontobel Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Ameritas Inv has 21,644 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Cadinha & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,046 shares. Atwood Palmer holds 464 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Fiera Cap reported 0.17% stake. Lincoln Capital Ltd has invested 3.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amalgamated Bancshares has 62,219 shares. Holt Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Regent Inv Mngmt Limited Company reported 4,853 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 1.75 million shares or 2.88% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 120,950 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi reported 1,268 shares. Perigon Wealth Management has invested 0.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 2.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 25,650 shares to 21,024 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 95,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,631 shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. Armer Douglas N. also sold $22,583 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) on Friday, February 8.