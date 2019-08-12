As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Capital International LTD Cut Its Holding by $2.74 Million; Dnb Asset Management As Stake in Ventas (VTR) Trimmed by $214.53 Million

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 1,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,929 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, down from 12,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Vapor Group, Inc. Announces Its Subsidiary, Royal CBD, to Introduce Extensive New Line of Hemp-Derived CBD Products; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Vows To Include Females, Minorities In Board Search — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart May Soon Be Ready to Hit Amazon Hard in India; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Trades Above Record as Prime, Cloud Lift Profit: TOPLive; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s latest Amazon tweet storm hit The Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is offering to pass along discounts it gets on credit card fees to retailers if they use its payments; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helped Chinese businesses on Amazon; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India gets 26 bln rupees infusion for marketplace – Economic Times; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 3,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 40,449 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 billion, down from 43,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 1.79 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,671 shares to 117,422 shares, valued at $13.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Trust Of Delaware invested in 1,681 shares. The Michigan-based Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ssi Investment Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 52,820 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd holds 1,270 shares. Vontobel Asset Mngmt owns 243,888 shares. Wendell David Assoc Incorporated holds 2,169 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barton Invest Management has 46,416 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt accumulated 376 shares. South Street Llc holds 0.07% or 133 shares. Illinois-based Duff Phelps Mngmt Co has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Family Mgmt Corporation has invested 2.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tikvah Ltd Liability Corporation, North Carolina-based fund reported 26,219 shares.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harley (NYSE:HOG) by 6,651 shares to 23,262 shares, valued at $829.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 3,700 shares or 0.11% of the stock. The Colorado-based Bruni J V has invested 0.89% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Blackrock reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Moreover, Stanley has 0.32% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 20,581 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 0.33% or 951,440 shares. Fdx Advsrs reported 48,013 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 220 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 5.36 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) reported 8,119 shares. Gulf Intll Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.09% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Moreover, Adelante Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.23% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 1.35M shares. Lmr Partners Llp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Tn has 0% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.18% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Citadel Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).