As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Cadinha & Co Has Raised Stake; Tieton Capital Management Raised Position in Myriad Genetics (MYGN) by $2.85 Million

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 2,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,046 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77M, up from 3,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1772.77. About 602,082 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – CBS News: Amazon bans customers with too many returns; 14/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Amazon CTO Says Voice Interface Is Ready for Work; 16/05/2018 – 11Alive News: EXCLUSIVE POLL: Georgia wants Amazon’s HQ2 but with these conditions; 15/03/2018 – AMAZON’S CLOUD IS SAID MULLING CORPORATE TRAINING SERVICE: CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Missouri Senate: Senator Bill Eigel Releases Statement on Amazon Coming to St. Charles County; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist; 30/04/2018 – In Age of Amazon, a Warehouse Powerhouse Is Getting Even Bigger; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Vollero to Step Down; Amazon’s Tim Stone to Replace Him; 23/05/2018 – Just In Time For Father’s Day: Children’s Book “Made For Me” Debuts At #1 On Amazon And Hits Publisher’s Weekly Bestsellers List

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Myriad Genetics (MYGN) by 720.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 86,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 98,199 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 11,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Myriad Genetics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.67. About 55,032 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 16/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD: SUBPOENA SEEKS DOCUMENTS ON MEDICARE-MEDICAID BILLING; 31/05/2018 – MYGN UNIT’S GENESIGHT SHOWED IMPROVED OUTCOMES IN DEPRESSION; 29/05/2018 – ECB vs Italy, China Slowdown, Myriad Faces of Trudeau: Eco Day; 23/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 12/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: SFIX, X, TLYS & MYGN; 06/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS HAS IDENTIFIED ~20K BRCA VARIANTS: SPOKESMAN; 31/05/2018 – GeneSight® Guided Treatment Significantly Improves Outcomes for Patients with Major Depression Treated in the Primary Care Set; 16/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and June 19 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 10/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trump Orders Postal Carriers To Search, Refuse All Deliveries Of Fentanyl From China – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Music Industry Calls Out Amazon, eBay for Selling Counterfeit CDs – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Investment Services Limited Liability Corporation owns 726 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 111,896 shares or 2.88% of the stock. Covington stated it has 19,418 shares. Smith Salley Associate reported 6,029 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Lynch Associate In reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gp Lc holds 726 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Veritas Inv Mgmt (Uk) Ltd holds 0.18% or 323 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 2.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bessemer Ltd Liability Co holds 0.84% or 1,395 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Navellier & Associate Inc holds 1.01% or 3,660 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested 3.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 129,771 shares stake. Newman Dignan Sheerar accumulated 407 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 20,000 shares.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,256 shares to 17,612 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 222,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,040 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “33 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Myriad Genetics Reports Fiscal Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Cannabis Therapy Drive Canopy Growth’s (CGC) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – XBI, MYGN, GHDX, NVTA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MYGN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 161,382 shares in its portfolio. Qs Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Cornerstone Advisors invested in 140 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 501,589 shares. Walleye Trading holds 0% or 5,368 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 9,796 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 21,188 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited accumulated 0.01% or 7,200 shares. 475,806 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles & Co Ltd Partnership. 60,445 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested in 0.01% or 10,746 shares. Voya holds 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) or 52,350 shares. 1.69M are owned by Northern Trust.