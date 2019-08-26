As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Bragg Financial Advisors Increased by $405,840 Its Holding; Timucuan Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in Winnebago Industries (WGO) by $1.87 Million

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 228 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,225 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 2,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $19.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.87. About 2.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s audiobook company is sponsoring a horse named Audible; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. IS GIVING A SUBSIDY TO AMAZON; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 04/04/2018 – Tom Forte Sees Washington Post as ‘Real’ Reason for Trump’s Amazon Attacks (Video); 24/05/2018 – CBC WRITES TO AMAZON CEO OVER FACIAL RECOGNITION TECH CONCERNS; 28/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Source: Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Amazon, ‘Wondered Aloud’ About Going After Retail Giant; 29/03/2018 – Seller Labs Appoints Hank Harris As New CEO; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 12/04/2018 – Third Avenue Is Betting on Amazon Putting Its HQ2 in Washington; 03/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Jeff Bezos

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 60,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $32.2. About 182,133 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glacier Peak Cap Limited Com accumulated 2.82% or 1,736 shares. Colony Limited Co reported 4,197 shares. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). American International Group Inc Inc holds 1.09% or 160,851 shares in its portfolio. Harvey holds 5.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,870 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 0% stake. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.49% or 37,212 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Cap Lp has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guyasuta Invest Advsr reported 911 shares. The Alabama-based Notis has invested 0.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Waratah Advisors Ltd owns 22,395 shares or 4.21% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). London Company Of Virginia reported 320 shares. 522 were accumulated by Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust reported 1.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.72M for 7.12 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB) by 13,911 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $79.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Public Limited Company reported 76,533 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 953,298 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 38,600 shares. Sg Americas Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 9,042 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Co invested in 0% or 18,080 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 2,306 shares. Kj Harrison And Partners has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Vanguard Gp reported 1.85M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Finance Natl Bank And owns 44 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 846 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Trust holds 401 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And invested in 14,592 shares. Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 114,028 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Cwm Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).