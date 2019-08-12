As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Blue Edge Capital Has Lowered Holding; As Caci International (CACI) Stock Rose, Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.59 Million

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 689 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,659 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 billion, down from 3,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon; 30/04/2018 – NBC12 WWBT Richmond: #BREAKING: Multiple fire crews are battling a blaze at the Amazon center in Dinwiddie; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WHISTLE-BLOWER CLAIMS RETAILER CHEATED TO CATCH AMAZON; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM, REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF OFFER TO EXCHANGE SOME OUTS; 09/05/2018 – TIBCO and Amazon Web Services Break Performance Record; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches Industry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 05/04/2018 – Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon – this time focusing his criticism on The Washington Post; 02/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly makes offer for a majority stake in Indian e-commerce player Flipkart

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Caci International Inc (CACI) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 8,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 81,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.83M, down from 90,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Caci International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $211.23. About 150,658 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 15/03/2018 – CACI GETS PRIME POSITION ON $17.5B MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts CACI International’s Sr Scd Crdt Fclty ‘BB+’ (RR: 3); 02/04/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings of CACI lnt’l including CFR of Ba2, outlook stable; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR, AND ACCRETIVE IN FY 2020; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 28/03/2018 – CACI Withdraws Offer To Acquire CSRA; 14/05/2018 – CACI Awarded $23M Prime Contract to Provide Fincl Management and Acctg Solution Services to Defense Agencies Initiative Program Office and DoD Agencies; 02/05/2018 – CACI International Sees FY18 Rev $4.4B-$4.5B; 15/05/2018 – CACI President of U.S. Operations DeEtte Gray Appointed Chair of AFCEA International Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS IT’S CONFIDENT ITS PROPOSAL IS SUPERIOR

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Small (IJT) by 1,115 shares to 19,214 shares, valued at $3.43 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mkt Vctrs J P Mrgn Em by 31,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Us Preferred Stock (PFF).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accuvest Advsr accumulated 756 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Frontier Investment holds 2,784 shares. S&Co Incorporated reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Qci Asset Management Ny reported 18,439 shares or 3.23% of all its holdings. Coldstream Management owns 8,129 shares. 17,611 are held by Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Capital International Sarl has 4,810 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Symmetry Peak Management Ltd Company owns 350 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Spirit Of America reported 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sit Assoc Inc invested in 7,709 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Stockbridge Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 128,205 shares or 8.4% of all its holdings. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Com owns 266 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 1.57% or 714,607 shares. First Merchants owns 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 283 shares. Moreover, Private Trust Na has 1.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,636 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corp reported 758,126 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,905 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Limited Liability Corp reported 6 shares stake. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 55,808 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Ohio-based Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability Company reported 101,648 shares. Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Boston owns 26,681 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement reported 17,853 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd holds 0.18% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) or 2,360 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust And Trust has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech stated it has 2,110 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Llc reported 27,080 shares stake. Interest Grp Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 64,824 shares.

