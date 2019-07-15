As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Moors & Cabot Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.05 Million; Omnicom Group (OMC) Stock Rose While Avalon Advisors Boosted Position

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 591 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,545 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89M, down from 6,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect sales tax on its own inventory in 45 states and the District of Columbia; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Amazon.com plays catch-up in Brazil as local rivals thrive; 18/05/2018 – Deutsche Post raises prices for shipment of books; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY AMAZON & BEST BUY REPORT EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR; 15/04/2018 – PARTNER IN COLLABORATION WITH AMAZON PRIME VIDEO IN ISRAEL; 23/04/2018 – Amazon.com Inc expected to post earnings of $1.27 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIME HEAD GREG GREELEY JOINS AIRBNB AS HOMES PRESIDENT; 28/03/2018 – Cramer notes the Amazon-led declines, recommending some other, safer names for concerned homegamers; 16/03/2018 – Owners of Amazon’s smart speakers report creepy giggling; 02/05/2018 – Both sides of the American political spectrum now have their sights set on Amazon

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 45,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 593,502 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.32 million, up from 547,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $84.69. About 1.18 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 16/03/2018 – Omnicom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with lsobel Coney; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC)

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,454 shares to 102,078 shares, valued at $13.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 4,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,952 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 31,741 shares to 54,070 shares, valued at $743,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 17,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).