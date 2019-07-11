As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ccm Investment Advisers Has Lowered Position by $1.59 Million; Blackbaud (BLKB) Shareholder Df Dent & Co Has Boosted Stake by $3.77 Million

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 47,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 576,540 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.97M, up from 528,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $84.04. About 112,649 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 20.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Rev $870M-$890M; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired by Blackbaud; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c; 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 05/04/2018 – Blackbaud Announces the Next Generation of Cloud Grantmaking; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD SEES FY ADJ REV $870M TO $890M, EST. $878.8M; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 893 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.09 million, down from 11,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93M shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Amends Credit Pact; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive health team talking with AARP about making products for older people; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Gartner, Exits Amazon; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s Alexa VP leaves company – CNBC; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Briefly Overtakes Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 408,611 shares to 120,334 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 2,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 623,953 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $134,408 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $76,320 was sold by Nelson Joyce.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Citadel Advsrs Limited Co reported 4,009 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 16,277 shares. Stifel Fin holds 16,384 shares. Moreover, American International Group Inc has 0.04% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 126,804 shares. 17,196 were accumulated by Aperio Gp Limited Liability Com. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) or 8,557 shares. 19 were accumulated by Tci Wealth. Whittier Tru reported 10,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 25,828 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Co holds 2,584 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 632,519 shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 4,429 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scansource Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 44,743 shares to 221,187 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 223,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.52 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Il stated it has 2,062 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. 1,087 are owned by Paradigm Fincl Advisors Ltd Co. Grandeur Peak Advsr Ltd has 1,375 shares. Stephens Ar has 13,656 shares. 422 were accumulated by Menta Cap Llc. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Co accumulated 3,669 shares. Bristol John W Co Incorporated stated it has 74,791 shares or 3.65% of all its holdings. Northeast Consultants has 1.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chilton Ltd Liability Corporation reported 643 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Compton Management Ri owns 1,232 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Argi Invest Svcs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 117,982 were accumulated by Agf. First Personal Ser reported 0.32% stake. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,052 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).