As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose, Northstar Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Position by $4.75 Million; Leonard Green Partners LP Decreased Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $3.56 Million

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $952.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1934.31. About 2.48M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – STARZPLAY LAUNCHES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS IN THE UK AND GERMANY; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 16/05/2018 – 11Alive News: EXCLUSIVE POLL: Georgia wants Amazon’s HQ2 but with these conditions; 21/03/2018 – Lucid Software Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth; 26/03/2018 – Casino’s Monoprix teams up with Amazon for grocery delivery; 09/05/2018 – This Amazon exec thinks taxing corporations to combat rising gentrification and homelessness is “super dangerous.”; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, which closed at $60.49 per share on March 9, 2009, has risen more than 2,000 percent since then; 28/03/2018 – No U.S. policy changes on Amazon at the moment -White House official; 17/03/2018 – blacq: Amazon cutting hundreds of Seattle jobs in its consumer business: source (Reuters) -; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved the Amazon.com subsidiary’s Sept. 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1677.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,826 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, up from 159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1934.31. About 2.48M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Officially Launches HEMPd – Its New Line of CBD-Infused Products; 12/03/2018 – Amazon adapts Alexa for the office; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME GETS US OPEN EXCL TV RIGHTS IN UK, IRELAND: TIMES; 17/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 18/04/2018 – US News: Walmart Dominates Amazon in Household Spending; 11/05/2018 – Britain’s Zoopla, PrimeLocation bought by Silver Lake for $3 bln; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Amazon Prime Story; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time Short-Term Issuer Default and Comml Paper Ratings of ‘F1’ to Amazon.com; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Launches Its Own Pet Product Brand, Wag; Starts With Food; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but Congress and the Supreme Court could settle the issue for him

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Shopify Wants to Give Merchants an Alternative to Fulfillment by Amazon – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, FB, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Retailers Work With Amazon? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/26/2019: TGT,AMZN,UNF,FTDR,GIS – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,374 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sunbelt Securities reported 1.19% stake. 292 were accumulated by Horan Advisors. First Bank Of Omaha stated it has 5,814 shares. Marietta Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 1,712 shares. Horizon Invests Lc holds 0.11% or 1,777 shares. 80 are owned by Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lc Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 597 shares. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability owns 202 shares. 6,890 were accumulated by Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. 1,908 were reported by Chickasaw Capital Management Limited Liability Company. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv reported 186 shares. 281 are held by Crawford Counsel Incorporated. Fulton Bancshares Na holds 0.57% or 4,545 shares. Eagle Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 6.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 20,779 shares to 175,116 shares, valued at $7.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc Adr (NYSE:DEO) by 5,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,386 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (ISTB).

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

