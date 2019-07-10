As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose, Moore Capital Management LP Decreased Position by $52.76 Million; S Squared Technology Increased Stake in Fireeye (FEYE) as Share Price Declined

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 55.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 29,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.51M, down from 52,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $978.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.35M shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – CO HAS GOAL TO INSTALL AT LEAST 50 ROOFTOP SOLAR SYSTEMS GLOBALLY BY 2020; 27/04/2018 – Amazon ad sale boom could challenge Google-Facebook dominance; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 01/05/2018 – The moves will begin the process of more fully integrating the Amazon and Whole Foods businesses; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON BUSINESS IS SAID TO SHELVE PLAN TO SELL DRUGS: CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Amazon will host former FBI director James Comey next week; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON MEDICAL GROUP IS SAID TO HAVE BEEN IN TALKS W/ AARP:CNBC; 24/05/2018 – BNN: Amazon’s Finance Ambitions Are Said to Draw Attention From Fed; 22/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 212,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 192,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 2.23M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 29/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO BUY PART OF ’35 CONV NOTES; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE, REPORTS $525.0M CONV NOTES OFFERING

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Lc reported 76,895 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 54,409 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Broderick Brian C invested 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Wealthquest has 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 586 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs reported 0.2% stake. Hemenway Trust Co Limited accumulated 4,938 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 55,175 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management stated it has 14,910 shares or 4.93% of all its holdings. New England Inv & Retirement Grp holds 1.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,066 shares. The Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Mngmt has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Evergreen Management accumulated 3,928 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Aldebaran Financial has invested 4.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aviance Limited Liability Com reported 0.78% stake. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 100,000 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $15.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 429,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 94.14 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 104,300 shares to 974,739 shares, valued at $15.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,493 shares, and cut its stake in Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Networks holds 0.02% or 18,950 shares. Jefferies Ltd accumulated 48,504 shares. Granite Invest Prns Ltd Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Reilly Advsrs Lc holds 660 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Invs LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 36,029 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Board. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle holds 2.08 million shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Trellus Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 3.36% or 105,096 shares in its portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc has invested 0.09% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Boston Mngmt invested in 18,900 shares. 56 are held by Earnest Prns Lc. Utah Retirement Systems reported 36,512 shares.