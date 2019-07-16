As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Whale Rock Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $98.18 Million; Vr Advisory Services LTD Has Lowered Its Holding in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) as Market Valuation Rose

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 55,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 187,396 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.71M, down from 242,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $995.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ South Texas ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 30/04/2018 – stuff.co.nz: Government set to propose ‘Amazon tax’; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 16/05/2018 – Walmart said it will “regularly” be adding new retail brands and products to its website, as it competes with Amazon to become a dominant player in fashion; 18/05/2018 – Deutsche Post raises prices for shipment of books; 17/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos takes a jab at President Trump in his tweet praising @washingtonpost for its Pulitzer win; 08/05/2018 – It was a potential setback for the retailer’s ambitions to challenge Amazon.com head-on with speedy delivery of groceries to people’s homes; 28/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Source: Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Amazon, ‘Wondered Aloud’ About Going After Retail Giant; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 29/05/2018 – TP-Link® Brings Archer A7 Dual Band Family Wi-Fi Router to Amazon

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 219,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5. About 8,577 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 5.74% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 27/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS RENEWS DEAL WITH HOSPITAL UNIVERSITARIO QUIRON DEXEUS UNTIL END OF 2022; 21/05/2018 – SEVERSTAL INVESTS IN PANGAEA IV ADVANCED MATERIALS VENTURE FUND; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS REVENUE IN YEAR 2017 INCREASED BY 2.2 PCT AND AMOUNTED TO EUR 117.9 MLN VS EUR 115.4 MLN IN 2016; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL FOR $14.2M; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD – DEAL FOR $14.2 MLN; 23/04/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS TO PAY DIVIDEND OF €0.22 PER SHARE (NET) FROM ITS 2017 PROFITS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANL); 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT IN ONCOLOGICAL DIAGNOSIS WITH GERMAN DIAGNOSTIC MULTINATIONAL QIAGEN; 14/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT – ACQUISITION PRICE TO €5.7 MN. , IT WILL FULLY RESTORE FOR €1.3 MN (TOTAL INVESTMENT €7 MN); 21/05/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS AQCUIRES THE LAZART HOTEL, A 5 STAR HOTEL IN THESSALONIKI

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 367,062 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $94.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc by 474,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 756,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Ltd Llc holds 2.52% or 631,102 shares. Ws Mgmt Lllp holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,278 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Com Ltd invested 4.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 26,454 are owned by Qs Investors Ltd Company. Hudock Group Incorporated Limited holds 0.15% or 241 shares in its portfolio. Fcg Advsrs Lc stated it has 755 shares. Green Valley Invsts Ltd Liability stated it has 12.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wade G W stated it has 0.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bender Robert And Assoc owns 8,066 shares. Meyer Handelman Com invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Spirit Of America Management Corporation Ny holds 0.04% or 156 shares. Wagner Bowman Corporation holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 914 shares. 103 were accumulated by Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Lc. Us Retail Bank De accumulated 259,965 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pick-Up: Peace Of Mind In The Supply Chain; What Amazon Does And What It Doesn’t – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “How Much Will Unhappy Amazon Workers Disrupt Prime Day? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Microsoft’s Azure Is No AWS, Says Bearish Jefferies – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bull predicts Amazon’s one-day shipping boost – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Amazon Nears $1 Trillion Again; PayPal Gets an Unexpected Boost – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.69 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold PANL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 11.69% less from 51.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Aperio Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Principal Financial Grp accumulated 185,058 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 3,258 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,650 shares. Asset Mngmt owns 1,768 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Alps Advsr Inc reported 10,145 shares stake. Hanseatic Mgmt holds 0.98% or 6,161 shares. Strs Ohio reported 1,341 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 13,708 shares. 8,028 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intl Group Limited Liability Partnership. Ameritas Prtn Inc owns 12,406 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Agf Inc stated it has 48,120 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Brinker Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 5,233 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks owns 65,300 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. PANL’s profit will be $9.13M for 4.38 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Pangaea Logistics (PANL) a Great Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 1, 2019 : OCX, EDAP, TTNP, EFOI, BURG, IPWR – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pangaea Logistics (PANL) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2018. More interesting news about Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL) CEO Edward Coll on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Form S-3 Filing Goes Effective; Key Shareholders Confirm Confidence – PR Newswire” with publication date: February 13, 2018.