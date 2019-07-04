As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Lifted Its Position; Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Price Rose While Doheny Asset Management Trimmed by $1.63 Million Its Stake

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2901% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 2,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,001 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon Isn’t Alone as Transport Costs Climb in Broader Pickup; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion bets big on athleisure, still relies heavily on third parties; 09/05/2018 – Packaged Facts: Amazon Continues Advance in U.S. Pet Market with New Private Label Pet Food Brand; 11/05/2018 – A Whole Foods insider reveals the reason Amazon Prime discounts aren’t yet ready for shoppers; 26/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Amazon to increase price of annual Prime membership May 11:; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos has a “two pizza rule” that helps him to banish unnecessary gatherings from his schedule; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 12/03/2018 – Hugh Son: Scoop: #amazon accelerates push to sell everything from paper to factory parts to small businesses with plans for; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 48.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,385 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 45,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 7.82M shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – Joint Statement from Starbucks ceo, Kevin Johnson, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 EPS $3.32-EPS $3.36; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – New Zealand has enough of being left off the map; 04/05/2018 – DEAL PROBABLY ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY, ACCORDING TO SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH MATTER – BBG; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks’ attempts at selling `culture’ comes back to haunt them; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Schultz steps in as outrage over cafe arrests simmers; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is getting the rights to market Starbucks’ products around the world outside the U.S. coffee company’s shops; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Reach 200 Reserve Bar Stores By End of FY18; 29/05/2018 – Daily Gazette: Daylong Starbucks closure taken in stride locally; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO sees Nestle deal as way to return $20 billion to shareholders over next three years

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,192 shares to 1,008 shares, valued at $181,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 2,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood White Incorporated holds 477 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants owns 1.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,127 shares. Moreover, Nippon Life Investors Americas has 3.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 24,470 shares. Cohen Steers reported 0.02% stake. Summit Fincl Strategies stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co invested 2.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Mutual Of America Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 58,227 shares. Northrock Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 590 shares. Fayerweather Charles reported 0.67% stake. Intrust Retail Bank Na holds 1.83% or 4,025 shares in its portfolio. Twin has invested 2.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability reported 2,333 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Aldebaran Fincl accumulated 3,508 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 1.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Trust Advsr Lp reported 556,710 shares stake.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. Varma Vivek C had sold 70,364 shares worth $4.93 million on Wednesday, February 13. BURROWS CLIFFORD had sold 152,634 shares worth $10.26 million on Tuesday, January 29.