As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Leonard Green Partners LP Has Cut by $3.56 Million Its Position; Griffin Ld & Nurseries (GRIF) Shareholder Kings Point Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Griffin Ld & Nurseries Inc (GRIF) by 404.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 42,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,343 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 10,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Griffin Ld & Nurseries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $36.43. About 31,328 shares traded or 888.26% up from the average. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) has risen 0.43% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GRIF News: 02/04/2018 – Griffin Announces Closing on Construction to Permanent Mortgage Loan; 11/04/2018 – Griffin Announces the Filing of a Universal Shelf Registration Statement; 11/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty May Offer and Sell Up to $50M of a Variety of Securities Including Common Stk, Preferred Stk; 10/05/2018 – GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, IF ANY, FROM ATM PROGRAM OVER TIME FOR ACQUISITIONS OF TARGET PROPERTIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Griffin Industrial Realty Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRIF); 07/03/2018 Griffin Announces Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Leasing; 10/05/2018 – Griffin Announces At-The-Market Offering Program; 09/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 34c

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon is raising the price of Amazon Prime from $99 to $119, effective May 11. Last time Amazon raised pricing on Prime was March 2014. – ! $AMZN; 01/05/2018 – Amazon, Not Waiting for HQ2, Announces Projects in Boston and Vancouver; 28/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos says “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 28/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Wipes $50 Billion Off Amazon’s Market Value: DealBook Briefing; 17/05/2018 – Rediff: Amazon readies plan to take on Walmart in India’s retail space; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Regains No. 2 Title as One Analyst Eyes $1 Trillion Value; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former exec alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business pinned against Amazon; 14/05/2018 – UBER HIRES AMAZON’S JAMIE HEYWOOD TO RUN U.K., EU BUSINESSES; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Boosts Shipment Services With GE Aircraft Deal – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MDC, AMZN, KSS, BUD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Single Households Are On The Rise. Could This Be The Next Investing Trend? – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Large-Cap Biotech Stocks to Buy for Massive Gains – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Banque Pictet & Cie has 10.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 2.65% or 34,665 shares. Notis owns 865 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company stated it has 21,086 shares or 2.93% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc reported 338,847 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt accumulated 125 shares. Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 2.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Somerville Kurt F reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amer Registered Invest Advisor accumulated 3.31% or 3,351 shares. Grimes Company Inc owns 1,613 shares. Graybill Bartz Associate Limited has invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinnacle Assoc reported 11,113 shares. Savings Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 45,916 are held by Shell Asset Mgmt.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,997 shares to 116,691 shares, valued at $12.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancorpsouth Bk Tupelo Miss by 25,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,176 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top Barrick shareholder urges joint venture in Nevada with Newmont – Yahoo Finance” on March 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GRIF) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Big Lots Earnings Top Expectations – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Griffin Announces the Filing of a Universal Shelf Registration Statement – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Griffin Industrial Realty declares $0.45 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 15, 2018.