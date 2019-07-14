As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Foxhaven Asset Management LP Decreased by $69.01 Million Its Position; Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Holder Voloridge Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $4.37 Million

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 38.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 38,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.39M, down from 99,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 03/04/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Exclusive: Amazon scout team visits Nashville; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amazoncom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMZN); 08/03/2018 – Variety: Amazon’s Film Festival Stars Program Lands at the Guadalajara Festival; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at an annual robotics conference; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 09/05/2018 – Sears has already started selling two of its brands, Kenmore and DieHard, on Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, Amazon, Opioids; 27/03/2018 – Casino and Amazon to Join Forces for Paris Grocery Service; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon, NFL reach $130 million streaming deal for Thursday night games

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 69.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 58,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,602 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 83,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $77.53. About 880,584 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon, Trump Agree On Something: New French Taxes – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Consumer Cyclical ETF Hitting On All Cylinders – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “JEDI Masters: Amazon, Microsoft Battle To Build Pentagon’s ‘War Cloud’ – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Under-the-Radar Stories in the Stock Market This Week – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMZN Likely to Take Ad Market by Storm: FB, GOOGL on Alert! – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Valmark Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ruggie Capital Group Inc owns 2,288 shares or 4.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Central has 3.67% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,000 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 1.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 606,660 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh holds 0.11% or 1,135 shares. Pecaut And Company accumulated 0.15% or 107 shares. Meridian Co accumulated 1,835 shares. Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 0.25% or 305 shares. 484 were accumulated by St Germain D J. Hm Ltd Com accumulated 1,227 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt holds 0.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 21,400 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.62% or 31,653 shares. Melvin Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 182,295 shares. Toth Advisory Corp reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Personal Financial Service holds 593 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Eastman offers second innovative recycling solution to global plastic waste problem – PRNewswire” on April 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Itâ€™s Time to Invest in Value Stocks â€“ Atlanticâ€™s Alexander Roepers Expects Rotation Back to Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Looking At The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Llc invested 0.25% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 650,169 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Lc has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Com has 0.07% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). The Ohio-based Sequoia Financial Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 0% or 22,100 shares. Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney Company stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Principal has 246,936 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Stifel Fincl reported 0.05% stake. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Systematic Management LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Epoch Ptnrs Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 485,565 shares. Palladium Partners has 0.93% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).