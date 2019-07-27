As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose, First Washington Has Decreased Its Holding; Security Capital Research & Management Has Boosted Its Prologis (PLD) Position by $2.19 Million

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 617 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, down from 3,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 07/04/2018 – About 45 percent are open to the idea of using Amazon as their primary bank account; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion South Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Turnaround Plan Weighs on Profit as It Chases Amazon; 29/03/2018 – New Relic Delivers Confidence and Speed to Enterprises Adopting Amazon Web Services; 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: PEOPLE WILL SHOP ONLINE WHETHER OR NOT ITS AMAZON; 15/05/2018 – ConsenSys Unveils Kaleido in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Simplify Enterprise Blockchain Adoption; 15/03/2018 – AMAZON’S CLOUD IS SAID MULLING CORPORATE TRAINING SERVICE: CNBC

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 30,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.21 million, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $82.11. About 1.62 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 497,488 shares to 896,026 shares, valued at $195.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 266,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,405 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Bartlett And Co Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Stifel reported 920,997 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 3,209 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 2.24M shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.35% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Com has invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 283,520 shares. Pinnacle Associate invested in 0.1% or 61,291 shares. Anchor Advisors Llc owns 3,934 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability accumulated 361 shares or 0% of the stock. Amica Retiree Tru owns 6,238 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh holds 21,861 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt reported 955,870 shares stake. Psagot Invest House Ltd holds 1,426 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Ltd has 0.01% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prologis For Logistics – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prologis: Favorable Outlook But Premium Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Prologis (PLD) Said in Talks to Buy Black Creek’s IPT for $4 Billion – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 159,800 shares to 532,927 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nlight Inc by 65,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sprott has 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baldwin Inv Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.97% or 1,810 shares. Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust holds 3.92% or 136,000 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wedge Management L LP Nc has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 522 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank owns 10,611 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Selz Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 11,300 shares or 3.85% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com holds 163,755 shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Dock Street Asset Mgmt has 10.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,819 shares. Adi Lc reported 200 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited stated it has 91,886 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Com reported 20,857 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 20,000 shares. Daiwa Secs Group holds 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 22,156 shares. Grisanti Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,138 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s Twitch Is Still Crushing the Competition – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMZN, TOWR, BKNG – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Forget Amazon: Here Are 3 E-Commerce Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Betting on Bezos and Amazon Stock Is a Winning Strategy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.