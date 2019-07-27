As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose, Burt Wealth Advisors Has Cut Position by $519,760; First Republic Investment Management Stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Decreased by $451,094 as Market Value Were Volatile

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 35.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 9,206 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 16,871 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, down from 26,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Amazon Shifting Prime Pantry Service to Subscription Model; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time ‘A+’ IDR to Amazon.com, Inc.; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – The Week: Parrot learns to use Amazon Alexa in home; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Has Lots of Company as Trump Slams `Stupid’ Businesses; 23/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company:; 27/04/2018 – Health-care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon; 30/05/2018 – STITCH FIX INC SFIX.O HAS NOT HAD ‘ANY SERIOUS DISCUSSIONS’ ABOUT COMBINING WITH AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O -CEO KATRINA LAKE; 23/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems to return to profit in 2020 – CEO; 29/03/2018 – Trump is going after Amazon for the wrong issue: It’s China, not taxes; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 15,655 shares to 21,442 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 32,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (FM) by 16,743 shares to 401,594 shares, valued at $11.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Indexiq Etf Tr by 151,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.