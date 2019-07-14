As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose, Burt Wealth Advisors Decreased Its Position by $519,760; Orleans Capital Management Has Trimmed Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $252.88. About 584,674 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE SAYS THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL TO BE STREAMED GLOBALLY DURING THE 2018 & 2019 SEASONS TO OVER 100 MILLION AMAZON PRIME MEMBERS; 26/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights a New Series, Cortes – Steven Spielberg and Steven Zaillian Set to Executive Produce and Javier; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of cloud contract decision; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of $10 billion cloud contract decision; 13/03/2018 – The recall covers six versions of the Amazon Basics portable battery; 01/05/2018 – Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders jumped on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet Monday night, echoing President Donald Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Adds Whole Foods In Los Angeles To Prime Now Delivery Service — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon handicapped as they follow China playbook

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78 million for 20.53 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $130.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 21,892 shares to 33,019 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Associates Ny holds 1.45% or 3,725 shares in its portfolio. Strategic holds 0.05% or 1,330 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Novare Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.3% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co accumulated 45,594 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 1.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 34.12M shares. Dodge & Cox holds 0% or 5,660 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Blair William And Il owns 78,268 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 2,411 shares. Maryland-based Family Firm Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cannell Peter B holds 0.08% or 8,175 shares in its portfolio. Accredited invested in 0.08% or 1,661 shares. Winslow Capital Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 851,826 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 103,067 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.