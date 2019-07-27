As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Lowered Its Holding by $2.85 Million; As Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Share Value Rose, Sterling Capital Management Increased Position

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23 million, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – Deutsche Post raises prices for shipment of books; 16/03/2018 – Taha Kass-Hout, the former U.S. FDA chief health informatics officer, is joining Amazon’s experimental projects team led by former Google X boss Babak Parviz, according to a source; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon HQ2 May Have Some Long-Term Credit Impact; 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK; 17/05/2018 – Gillian Tett Amazon’s response to […]; 16/03/2018 – ‘Financial Accounting with Odoo’ Book Climbs to #1 New Release on Amazon; 13/03/2018 – The recall covers six versions of the Amazon Basics portable battery; 06/03/2018 – Examining Amazon’s Ambitious 2018 (Video); 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes -adviser; 21/03/2018 – Lucid Software Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 10,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,040 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 43,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $109.95. About 1.33M shares traded or 16.22% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 358,820 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $96.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 719,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,297 shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21,000 shares to 61,000 shares, valued at $14.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

