As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Washington Trust Bank Boosted Its Holding; As Apple Com (AAPL) Stock Rose, First Western Capital Management Company Trimmed Its Holding

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 270 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,665 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 1,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $25.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.99. About 638,260 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Third Avenue Is Betting on Amazon Putting Its HQ2 in Washington; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO ARE NEGOTIATING “SOME KIND OF PARTNERSHIP” IN BRAZIL INVOLVING VIA VAREJO -NEWSPAPER O GLOBO; 05/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’ And the ACLU is furious; 29/03/2018 – A Whole Foods Market in Austin, Texas, briefly tested banners proclaiming 10 percent discounts for members of Amazon’s increasingly powerful Prime service; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses on Amazon; 10/05/2018 – Amazon has built a team within Alexa to dive more deeply into the health-care space

First Western Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 79.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Western Capital Management Company sold 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 1,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 6,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Western Capital Management Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $212.04. About 6.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 10/04/2018 – APPLE OWES $502.6 MILLION TO VIRNETX, SAYS FEDERAL JURY IN TX; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP MEETING W/ APPLE’S COOK HAS ENDED: WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 23/05/2018 – Apple Driverless-car Unit Now Focused On VW Shuttle Vans: Report — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Apple Paid Subscribers Grew by 100 Million From Year Ago; 07/03/2018 – Jamf Healthcare Listener Added to Epic’s App Orchard to Deliver the Ultimate Patient Experience; 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 06/04/2018 – Apple tells TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X Is Pricey, Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seatown Pte holds 7.12% or 33,950 shares in its portfolio. Nbt State Bank N A Ny holds 0.21% or 647 shares. St Germain D J invested in 484 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Antipodean Lc reported 4.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bokf Na holds 0.98% or 22,946 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtn LP holds 2,382 shares. Aldebaran has invested 4.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cypress Funds Lc holds 9.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 33,500 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank And Trust owns 0.78% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,494 shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 1.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wedge Capital L LP Nc has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,674 are held by Haverford Tru. Dearborn Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 630 shares. Reilly Financial Ltd Liability holds 0.25% or 1,061 shares in its portfolio. National Asset Mngmt has invested 2.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 5,094 shares to 95,202 shares, valued at $9.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipath Etns/Usa (DJP) by 894,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,130 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (EFV).

