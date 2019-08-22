As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Wafra Investment Advisory Group Increased Its Holding; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Tuttle Tactical Management Has Decreased Its Position

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 3,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,871 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.39 million, up from 16,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $17.54 during the last trading session, reaching $1806. About 1.18M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs; 18/04/2018 – The rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos is quickly headed toward commercial operations; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board:; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 25/04/2018 – KJRH-TV Tulsa: Source: Tulsa in talks with Amazon for fulfillment center; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 29/03/2018 – Amazon’s Washington influence machine built to withstand Trump’s attacks; 16/03/2018 – CNBC: Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 27/04/2018 – ATMmarketplace: Westpac adds voice banking via Amazon Echo; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 88.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 35,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 4,447 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $450,000, down from 40,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $108.43. About 3.09 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 12/03/2018 – Ongoing Market Recovery Seen by JPMorgan’s Das (Video); 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project; 29/03/2018 – BARRY SNYDER SUED JPMORGAN SECURITIES IN N.Y. THURSDAY; 27/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 98 EUROS FROM 96 EUROS; 22/05/2018 – SMARTSHEET INC SMAR.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING – TRADERS; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS EXECUTIVE COMP PLAN APPROVED WITH 93% IN SUPPORT; 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 37,745 shares to 44,430 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp. by 61,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,743 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.46 million were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Company. Johnson Counsel holds 10,264 shares. 50,190 were reported by Dupont Mngmt Corp. Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas owns 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 605 shares. 12,980 were accumulated by Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. 302,692 are owned by Strs Ohio. Gladius Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Republic Investment Mgmt invested in 1.35% or 144,904 shares. Murphy Mngmt invested in 9,239 shares. Baillie Gifford & Co accumulated 4.41M shares. Seabridge Investment Advsr Ltd invested in 292 shares. Paloma accumulated 411 shares. Associated Banc reported 21,724 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca has invested 6.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Llc reported 0.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Invest Incorporated invested in 272,401 shares. Moreover, Indiana Tru And Invest has 1.71% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lincluden Management Ltd reported 50,556 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Chou Management owns 4.67% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 109,275 shares. Terril Brothers reported 1.38% stake. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Com invested 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 37.39 million are held by Massachusetts Fincl Comm Ma. Ohio-based Beacon Capital Management has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lau Associate Ltd Company stated it has 24,150 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Com stated it has 5,158 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Moreover, British Columbia Inv has 0.68% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 773,328 shares. Franklin Resources reported 18.56 million shares. Burke Herbert Bank & Trust Tru has 11,053 shares. Capital Planning Ltd has 22,938 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.16 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.