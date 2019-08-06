As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Vantage Investment Partners Trimmed Stake; Thl Cr (TCRD) Share Price Declined While West Family Investments Has Boosted Stake

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 120,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.35% . The institutional investor held 886,403 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 766,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.67 million market cap company. It closed at $6.56 lastly. It is down 16.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 02/05/2018 – THL Credit 1Q EPS 27c; 06/03/2018 – THL Credit: Net Investment Income $1.21/Share at Dec. 31; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Current Advisory Agreement With Four Wood Capital Will Terminate June 21; 29/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT), THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD), And Others; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting May 24; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND CANCELS ANNUAL HOLDER MEETING; 06/04/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 06/03/2018 – THL CREDIT 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 31C; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND TO RESCHEDULE MEETING LATER THIS YEAR

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 41.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 22,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 31,369 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.86M, down from 53,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $869.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1758.74. About 2.64 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 19/03/2018 – A Squad of Dotcom Survivors Battles Jeff Bezos in India; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 26/05/2018 – Orlando Police scramble to defend Amazon facial recognition pilot. Via @verge:; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Drops Below Key Level As Loss Accelerates — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – CO MAY ISSUE ON A PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS UNSECURED COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES UP TO A MAXIMUM AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AT ANY TIME OF $7.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again. And while Amazon will bundle the games behind its Prime subscription paywall (new price: $119 a year), it will also offer them for free on Twitch

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.13 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimera Invt Corp by 23,000 shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $52.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

