As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Cut Position by $27.45 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Central Bank & Trust Co Has Increased by $928,872 Its Position

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 162,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308.38 million, down from 177,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $844.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $28.67 during the last trading session, reaching $1706.98. About 1.34M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ annual shareholder letter is widely considered a must-read among business leaders and executives worldwide; 05/05/2018 – Amazon now clearly has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes: Kudlow; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-IKEA Group’s new CFO to maintain investment drive through 2020; 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 24/04/2018 – Tulsa World: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s SoftBank wants Flipkart to wait for Amazon offer – Mint; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON VAULTS PAST ALPHABET AS 2ND-MOST VALUABLE PUBLIC COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – The Wolff Company Unveils Revolutionary Smart Home Technology at New Annadel Apartments in Santa Rosa, California

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 48.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 6,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 21,323 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86 million, up from 14,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $134.07. About 12.38M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $443.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol (EFAV) by 55,744 shares to 34,412 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,743 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate Fincl Bank has 110,858 shares. Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca invested in 3.11% or 82,633 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 29.73 million shares or 2.34% of all its holdings. Pittenger And Anderson owns 126,882 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt stated it has 3.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ims Cap Mngmt has invested 1.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Wealth Prns invested in 299,616 shares. Armstrong Shaw Incorporated Ct invested in 63,693 shares or 7.8% of the stock. Captrust Advsr holds 325,525 shares. Shapiro Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 2,310 shares. Moreover, Thomas J Herzfeld has 0.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 144 shares. 100,000 are owned by Telemark Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Prescott Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,000 shares. Moreover, Marketfield Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 2.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 15,082 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howard Hughes Med Institute reported 2,500 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 1,732 shares. Nine Masts Capital Limited has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,571 were reported by Cornerstone Cap. Harvest Capital reported 376 shares. Shell Asset Communications holds 44,358 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.23% or 9,820 shares. Heritage Wealth, Virginia-based fund reported 714 shares. Clark Capital Management Gp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,305 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.45% or 768 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has 377,432 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Horseman Cap Limited has invested 3.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Next Grp Inc reported 3,230 shares stake. 600 were accumulated by Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv. First LP invested in 1.93% or 539,243 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 92.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd, which manages about $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 8.44 million shares to 8.64M shares, valued at $179.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.