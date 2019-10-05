As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Sonata Capital Group Upped Its Holding by $2.40 Million; Randolph Co Has Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $516,385 as Stock Value Rose

Sonata Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,994 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67M, up from 1,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Alexa to Keynote at Connected Car Detroit; 09/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue, a source tells @MarcStilesPSBJ; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon is selling dozens of products that ridicule and trivialise mental illnesses such as OCD and; 13/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Amazon Recalls Portable Power Banks Due to Fire and Chemical Burn Hazards (Recall Alert); 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM is scouting CEOs – CNBC; 29/05/2018 – Amazon, ESPN, NHL, USTA Join Project Play 2020, an Aspen Institute-Led Initiative; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos finds a masterful leadership lesson in a story about doing a handstand; 03/04/2018 – DNA: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN ATLANTA AND SAN FRANCISCO

Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Randolph Co Inc bought 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 183,535 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.63 million, up from 179,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Randolph Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Highs for AMZN Stock Will Come After Growth Challenges End – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Salesforce Forecasts 13% Holiday E-Commerce Growth In 2019 – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Tips For Starting A Family And Controlling Your Budget – Benzinga” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Pick Walmart Over Amazon Prime – Motley Fool” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, AMZN, S&P 500 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36M and $144.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 13,681 shares to 22,301 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 10,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,917 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Mid Cap 400 Value (IJJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meridian Inv Counsel owns 108 shares. Community Bancshares Na stated it has 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Horan Management stated it has 7.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amer Assets Invest Mngmt Lc holds 500 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0.26% stake. Dana Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 6,650 shares. Vista Cap Ptnrs owns 804 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt One owns 251,822 shares. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 5.52% or 13,317 shares in its portfolio. Sadoff Invest Limited Company invested in 337 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cornerstone holds 0.76% or 2,571 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Inv Advsr has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kessler Gru Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,513 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gp holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,091 shares.