As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Somerville Kurt F Has Raised Position; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Lifted Walmart (WMT) Position by $361,130

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 3,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 73,318 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.10 million, up from 70,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $116.98. About 5.66 million shares traded or 0.56% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 26/04/2018 – Economic Times: Walmart may rope in Google’s parent company Alphabet for writing its Flipkart script; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Announces New Approach for 2018 Annual Meeting Activities; 30/05/2018 – Walmart unveils a new employee perk: College tuition; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 30/05/2018 – Walmart hopes that helping send its workers back to college will keep them with the company; 11/04/2018 – WALMART WILL LET SHIPMENTS OF CERTAIN GOODS ARRIVE A DAY EARLY; 20/04/2018 – BRITAIN’S G4S EXPECTS CASH BUSINESS GROWTH IN DEVELOPED ECONOMIES TO OUTPACE EMERGING COUNTRIES IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s New Education Benefit Puts Cap and Gown within Reach for Associates; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart to buy 77% stake in Flipkart for $16bln; online-retailer valued at $20.78bln; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO Confirms Walmart to Buy Control of India’s Flipkart

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 843 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,221 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 2,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Starting today, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10% off Whole Foods products that are already discounted. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – Sen. Bernie Sanders jumps on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet, echoing President Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 26/04/2018 – Altair Nominated for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 10/04/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Exclusive from @levynews: GOP Senator is moving to close the cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses; 07/05/2018 – Walmart’s $15bn India bet sets up battle with Amazon; 24/05/2018 – memeorandum: EXCLUSIVE: MPs demand police investigation after Amazon is found selling jihadi recruitment material … (Jake; 27/04/2018 – Every new Alphabet business is going to be lower margin than its ads business, while every new Amazon business is going to have higher margins than retail; 23/05/2018 – Online fashion marketplace Poshmark says its sellers have made $1 bln

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Centre Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 6.55% or 14,370 shares. 210 were accumulated by Hillsdale Inv. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp has invested 1.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 511,000 shares. 4,760 were reported by Monetary Mngmt Gp. Motco accumulated 493 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Inv Lc has 4.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 63,072 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 3.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Light Street Capital Lc reported 51,057 shares. First Foundation has invested 2.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Com has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Glenmede Na reported 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Country Bancorporation owns 39,494 shares. Aimz Investment Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 119 shares. Lee Danner And Bass holds 1.65% or 8,245 shares.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2,743 shares to 33,805 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,765 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR).

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $527.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,765 shares to 85,935 shares, valued at $17.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 3,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,670 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).