As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $98.18 Million; Nuance Investments Stake in Baxter Intl (BAX) Lowered by $9.22 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 55,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 187,396 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.71M, down from 242,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $22.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.48. About 741,090 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said on Thursday it had been raided by the Japan Fair Trade Commission on suspicion of possible anti-trust violation; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 02/04/2018 – This “demonstrates that the market is perhaps cautious about the prospects of the food retail industry in light of Amazon’s increasing footprint in the food industry,” the report’s co-author, James Elder, wrote; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON WORKING TO FIX UNPROMPTED LAUGHTER BY ALEXA: THE VERGE; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon scouts for offline ally in India – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – $CCIH fwiw the ChinaCache on Amazon AWS news from yesterday is indeed new. This PR titled “ChinaCache Launches CDN Solution on AWS Marketplace” was disseminated on March 20 in China but not the US; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU says law enforcement agencies could use Amazon’s facial recognition technology to “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone.”

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 113,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 301,847 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.54 million, down from 415,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $82.47. About 115,183 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Completes Acquisition of RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK to Broaden Surgical Hemostat and Sealant Portfolio; 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.39 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq" on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq" published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "XPO Returns To Analysts' Good Graces With Solid Second-Quarter Results – Benzinga" on August 05, 2019.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 927,956 shares to 3.14 million shares, valued at $285.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 1.34M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Baxter Recognized With Highest Achievement on 2019 Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index – Business Wire" on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Baxter up 2% premarket on Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha" published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga" on July 25, 2019.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 10,497 shares to 22,799 shares, valued at $26.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 24,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87 million for 24.54 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

