As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Westwood Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.58 Million; Granite Point Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Yy (YY)

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 1,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 41,843 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.51M, down from 43,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – CNBC: President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs; 16/04/2018 – Amazon could still get into the pharma space in another way, as it still has multiple teams working on health care, including Alexa and the secretive Grand Challenge team, sometimes referred to as “1492; 17/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon showing signs it may plunge into Israeli retail market; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Derby Dilemma: Go for Lower Taxes or Liberal Voters; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – AMAZON PRIME HAS EXCEEDED 100 MILLION PAID PRIME MEMBERS GLOBALLY; 17/05/2018 – NECN: Amazon Has Finished Visiting the 20 Contenders for Its New HQ; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will begin delivering packages to Volvo and GM cars via Volvo on Call or GM’s OnStar service

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 277.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The hedge fund held 34,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.49. About 376,581 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,400 shares to 13,200 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 140,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.