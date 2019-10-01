As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Decreased Position; As Epr Pptys (EPR) Market Valuation Declined, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Raised Holding by $1.03 Million

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 35,712 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66M, up from 21,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $76.46. About 161,799 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 10/04/2018 – EDF EDF.PA – DETECTED QUALITY DEVIATIONS ON CERTAIN WELDS OF MAIN SECONDARY SYSTEM OF FLAMANVILLE EPR AND HAS BEGUN ADDITIONAL CONTROLS; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates EPR Properties’ Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/03/2018 CHINA TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION OF FIRST UNIT OF AREVA EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR IN TAISHAN THIS YEAR -ENERGY ADMINISTRATION; 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 162,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308.38 million, down from 177,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.18. About 2.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 06/03/2018 – Target Declines After Amazon Fight Puts the Squeeze on Margins; 30/04/2018 – NBC12 WWBT Richmond: #BREAKING: Multiple fire crews are battling a blaze at the Amazon center in Dinwiddie; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 18/04/2018 – The rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos is quickly headed toward commercial operations; 19/04/2018 – The surprising reason Jeff Bezos loves bad reviews from ‘divinely discontent’ Amazon customers; 31/05/2018 – Analyst: Owning Washington Post makes Bezos target of Trump, and that’s ‘not the greatest’ for Amazon investors; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 09/05/2018 – Sears revs up on Amazon tyre partnership; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS THERE MAY BE OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME TO HAVE MORE ADVERTISING IN ITS VIDEO STREAMS – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd, which manages about $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 8.44M shares to 8.64 million shares, valued at $179.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.30 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.33 in 2019Q1.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $18.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutio (NYSE:BR) by 8,180 shares to 156,492 shares, valued at $19.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 22,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,156 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc I (NASDAQ:JKHY).