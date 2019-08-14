As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Trimmed Holding; As Wintrust Financ (WTFC) Shares Declined, Holder Lazard Asset Management Lowered Its Stake

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wintrust Financ (WTFC) by 16.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 25,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% . The institutional investor held 125,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, down from 150,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wintrust Financ for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.38% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $60.99. About 430,966 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Wintrust Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTFC); 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 85.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 24,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,175 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44 million, down from 28,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $60.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.31. About 3.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon may make an offer to buy Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. via @cnbctech; 12/04/2018 – AMZN: Trump has set up a task force to look at, among other things, the Postal Services pricing on packages – i.e. Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 16/04/2018 – CNBC reported Amazon Business has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 28/03/2018 – Trump is reportedly ‘obsessed’ with taking down Amazon – here’s his history with his least favorite company in America; 01/05/2018 – President Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 01/05/2018 – Amazon Reveals Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial States: Utah Takes the Top Spot with California, New York, Colorado and New Jersey i; 06/04/2018 – Celebrate National Beer Day on April 7 with Bar None Décor by MCS Industries

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.35 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Financial Bank invested in 47,808 shares. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 1.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 444,546 are owned by Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt owns 642 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Park Natl Oh stated it has 1,135 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% or 131 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Limited Co has invested 0.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Madison Invest Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Allstate Corporation has 1.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 29,354 shares. Epoch Invest Inc holds 4,076 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has invested 1.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 52,350 are held by Light Street Capital Mngmt Limited Company. Norris Perne French Llp Mi holds 5,406 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Linscomb Williams Inc reported 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New Jersey-based Blackhill Capital Inc has invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,732 shares to 7,232 shares, valued at $790,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 29,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: New UPS CFO Brings Outsider Perspective – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Amazon Ahead Of Earnings Report – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon eyes 10% stake in Indian retailer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cloud Contest: Microsoft And Amazon Fight Battle As Earnings Loom – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Big Pharma, Green Trucks And Jobs Report – Seeking Alpha” on March 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Reports Plans to Acquire Countryside Bank – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wintrust Financial Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WTFC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis has 0% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). 34,129 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 3,190 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System has 40,575 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 176,905 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Putnam Investments Ltd Company reported 104,845 shares. Parkside Bancshares Tru has 6 shares. D E Shaw And Communications Inc holds 441,098 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 228,900 were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Ltd. Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 11,277 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 73,559 shares. 17,975 are held by Chicago Equity Limited Liability. 5,477 are owned by Profund Advsr Limited Liability Com. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 4.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.57 per share. WTFC’s profit will be $92.93 million for 9.30 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Wintrust Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.84% EPS growth.

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $49,989 activity.