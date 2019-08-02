As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Evergreen Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position; Harber Asset Management Has Raised Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Position

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, up from 3,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $37.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1818.17. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – IATA eyes creation of global drone registry with U.N. agency; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Amazon severs ties with top Washingon lobbying firms; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, slams it on taxes, shipping; 17/04/2018 – Amazon warehouse workers skip bathroom breaks to keep their jobs, says report. Via @verge:; 01/05/2018 – World-Renowned Economist, Professor Jerry Hausman, Joins Teikametrics as a Scientific Advisor to Democratize Retail for Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Knowledgent and Talend Unveil New Customer-360 Data Management Solution; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ belief in the power of training and educating employees is reflected in one of the company’s biggest employee initiatives – career choice. via @CNBCMakeIt; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. IS GIVING A SUBSIDY TO AMAZON

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 25,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 161,888 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.87M, up from 136,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $89.42. About 559,543 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,935 shares to 53,181 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 25,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,084 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Box Inc by 56,136 shares to 351,672 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 362,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 512,179 shares, and cut its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT).

