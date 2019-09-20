As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Shaker Investments Raised by $885,924 Its Stake; Ceva (CEVA) Shareholder Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Increased Its Position by $453,600 as Market Valuation Rose

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57 million, up from 1,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $26.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1795.01. About 3.44 million shares traded or 5.94% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/04/2018 – The surprising trait Jeff Bezos looks for in successful employees; 19/04/2018 – Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 30/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Vancouver for joint announcement with Amazon Monday; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS SEALS FIRST-LOOK DEAL WITH KENNETH LONERGAN; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS FULFILLMENT CENTER IN MISSOURI, ADDING 1.5K JOBS; 26/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Amazon to increase price of annual Prime membership May 11:; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 01/05/2018 – Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders jumped on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet Monday night, echoing President Donald Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team has their eyes on Newark, N.J; 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Eases Secrecy Over Cloud Contract as Amazon Rivals Fret

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 18,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.57% . The hedge fund held 123,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, up from 104,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $699.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 85,066 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 04/05/2018 – EQS-News: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA celebrates first day of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES ALL PRIMARY IPO WITH TARGET GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.2 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS IPO : BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE OVERSUBSCRIBED ON THE FULL DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ceva Group Plc’s Corporate Family Rating (“Cfr”) To B1; Stable Outlook; 21/05/2018 – Ceva Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 7 Years; 17/04/2018 – Ceva Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.2% Position in Ceva; 26/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics: books oversubscribed; 07/03/2018 – CEVA First to Deliver Bluetooth® 5 Dual Mode IP; 16/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CEVA GROUP PLC ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $150.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 13,980 shares to 32,107 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 15,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,280 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillsdale Investment Management has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 5,439 shares. Ami Invest owns 283 shares. Cibc Bancorporation Usa has 1.38% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,217 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Edgemoor Invest Advsr Inc has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 460 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv has invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kessler Grp Lc reported 1,513 shares or 3.01% of all its holdings. Warren Averett Asset Limited accumulated 432 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bell Bank & Trust accumulated 786 shares. Yhb reported 7,600 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc stated it has 2,603 shares or 2.56% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama has 2.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company reported 2.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 24,800 shares or 7.41% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: Port Markets Leading The Way – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Assessing Retail Standout Costco (COST) Stock Ahead of Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon brings Prime to Brazil – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FedEx CEO Thinks About Amazon Threat Every Day – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Should Look at This Number Before Buying Any Tech Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 16, 2019.