As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Oz Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $13.94 Million; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Share Value Rose, Mycio Wealth Partners Boosted Holding by $2.46 Million

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 15,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 99,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.85 million, up from 83,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $168.05. About 1.67M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 7,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 188,522 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335.71M, down from 196,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $877.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.35. About 3.00M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – Amazon adapts Alexa for the office; 23/04/2018 – Dealbook: Has Walmart Beaten Amazon for Control of Flipkart?: DealBook Briefing; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 01/04/2018 – Retailers Race Against Amazon to Automate Stores; 14/03/2018 – Amazon steps into a Vietnamese market that is far from empty; 15/03/2018 – THE PLAINTIFF, TRI HUYNH, FILED HIS WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT WITH A FEDERAL COURT IN CALIFORNIA; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 04/04/2018 – As Amazon and other retailers move sales online, demand for warehouse space is skyrocketing and supply is still limited; 19/04/2018 – The surprising reason Jeff Bezos loves bad reviews from ‘divinely discontent’ Amazon customers

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corporation holds 0.27% or 457,432 shares. Rowland Com Inv Counsel Adv owns 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 75,714 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Invest House Lc invested in 68,978 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 114 shares in its portfolio. Cadinha holds 0.04% or 1,345 shares. Security National Trust Co reported 40,881 shares stake. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,600 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 424,503 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 5.28 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 764,762 shares. Regions Fin Corporation owns 0.23% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 124,812 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13,209 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 3.22% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Northeast Inv Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 10,831 shares.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,408 shares to 2,555 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded by 15,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,106 shares, and cut its stake in Erie Indty Co (NASDAQ:ERIE).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Stock Reports: Disney, Eli Lilly, ADP & More – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “An Up-And-Coming Stock With Big-Time Potential – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Jobs Data to Watch For – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Is Up 3.86% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,545 are owned by Greenleaf Trust. Riverhead Lc reported 0.63% stake. Brown Advisory Securities Limited holds 11,544 shares. Albion Group Inc Ut has invested 2.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marco Investment Management Ltd Liability Company owns 313 shares. Lipe & Dalton reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Advsr Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 5,855 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Limited holds 73,679 shares. The Washington-based Washington Tru Fincl Bank has invested 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Citigroup reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Decatur Capital Mgmt holds 4.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 12,478 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 40,327 shares. Winslow Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 6.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 664,836 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has 3,997 shares for 3.13% of their portfolio. Driehaus Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 266 shares.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.43 million shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $417.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc by 515,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 743,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.53 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Amazon gives inside peek at expanded downtown Portland office – Portland Business Journal” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.