As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Oarsman Capital Has Lifted Holding; First Republic Bank (FRC) Shareholder Aureus Asset Management Decreased Its Stake

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 4,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 208,511 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.95M, down from 213,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $91.25. About 311,066 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 271 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $21.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1766.3. About 2.45 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – SERVICE FIRST LAUNCHED LAST MONTH WITH PLANS FOR CONTINUED EXPANSION ACROSS U.S. THROUGHOUT 2018; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s cloud-based security platform could attract Amazon, Google #Disruptor50; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa SVP Taylor on the Future of Digital Assistants (Video); 27/04/2018 – As Amazon is growing to become one of the biggest websites in the world, it’s become more and more of a haven for counterfeits; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS WAITING TO HEAR WHETHER DIXONS CARPHONE INTERESTED IN JOINING ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Lc owns 232 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 190 shares. Cannell Peter B And Comm Incorporated owns 1,847 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt accumulated 22,578 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 3,095 were reported by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma stated it has 1.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wendell David Assoc Incorporated has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.93% or 1,820 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 238 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. The Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 2.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Valinor Mngmt Lp has invested 5.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Long Island Investors Limited Com accumulated 15,890 shares or 3.66% of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability reported 143 shares. Luxor Capital Gp Lp owns 38,463 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regal (NYSE:RBC) by 8,831 shares to 21,941 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgic Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 98,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,385 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 3,399 shares to 121,368 shares, valued at $23.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).