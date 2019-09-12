As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Raised Holding; Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder Nuveen Asset Management Boosted Position

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 456 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,321 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1846.94. About 2.40 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Amazon Lifts Nasdaq To Another Record, Set For Eighth Straight Positive Session — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 07/03/2018 – VentureBeat: Amazon joins $61 million investment into smart thermostat company Ecobee; 10/04/2018 – Banking Tech: Amazon eyes PayPal’s crown with Alexa payments platform; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring its own cleaners for renewed push into housekeeping. Via @Curbed:; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – IF CURRENT LOSSES HOLD, AMAZON IS SET TO LOSE MORE THAN $45 BLN IN MARKET VALUE, SINCE TUESDAY’S CLOSE; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ANNOUNCED AMAZON GAMEON, A CROSS-PLATFORM, COMPETITIVE GAMING SERVICE FOR DEVELOPERS; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ BOOSTED ARI, AMZN, APO, GOOG, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Amazon beefs up lobby team amid Trump attacks

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 7677.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 1.97M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732.62M, up from 25,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $358.9. About 401,103 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Big Bet on India and Southeast Asia Will Give AMZN Its Next Leg Up – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Cargojet Deal Help Amazon (AMZN) in the Delivery Race? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull of the Day: Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ride Square Stock to the Top as the World Goes Cashless – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nebraska-based Weitz Invest Inc has invested 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Elm Advisors Limited invested in 986 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Harding Loevner LP holds 135,814 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Pioneer Trust National Bank N A Or reported 687 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Moreover, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has 2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,728 shares. Chilton Cap Management Ltd Llc invested in 17,641 shares or 2.87% of the stock. Oakwood Ltd Liability Com Ca invested in 4,881 shares or 3.96% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants has invested 1.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Centre Asset Management Limited accumulated 14,370 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt owns 3,982 shares. Williams Jones And Ltd Liability reported 1.95% stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 3.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 326,255 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 5.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 68,915 shares. Welch Forbes has invested 0.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Freight Recession? August Truckload Volumes Suggest Otherwise – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Strong-Buy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $253.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nushares Etf Tr by 450,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $20.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) by 19,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,255 shares, and cut its stake in Nushares Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.02% or 124 shares in its portfolio. Agf Invs America Incorporated has invested 5.22% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Central Secs has 3.29% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 59,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Signaturefd Ltd reported 917 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Com reported 520,325 shares. Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability Company has 3.76% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Natl Asset Management reported 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Pnc Financial Service owns 41,299 shares. Waratah Cap Advisors Ltd holds 4.34% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 106,419 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 2,328 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.13% or 139,331 shares. 24,096 are owned by Johnson Invest Counsel. Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma reported 0.89% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).