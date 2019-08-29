As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Martin Currie LTD Has Raised by $307,940 Its Position; White Elm Capital Has Lowered D R Horton (DHI) Stake by $537,100; Stock Value Rose

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 129,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, down from 143,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 2.44M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI)

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 173 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, up from 3,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.25. About 2.42M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 09/04/2018 – Whole Foods Market Announces Community Giving Day; 02/04/2018 – Nasdaq eyes correction as Amazon, Tesla weigh; 23/04/2018 – ‘Alexa, tell Gigaset I’m going now’ – Smart home alarm system connects to Amazon Alexa; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ramps up Seattle growth target despite plans for ‘HQ2’- Seattle Times; 12/04/2018 – Trump sets up Postal Service task force as Amazon tension rises; 09/05/2018 – Amazon said in its quarterly report that AWS has at least $12.4 billion in backlog revenue, the first time its disclosed that metric; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Cisco Systems, NRG Energy and D. R. Horton – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS) by 54,330 shares to 425,209 shares, valued at $10.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 89,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 49,003 shares to 93,085 shares, valued at $17.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 30,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,865 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

