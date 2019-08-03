As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Jfs Wealth Advisors Increased Stake; Gopro (GPRO) Stake Has Raised by Tenor Capital Management

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $674.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 12.72% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 13.39M shares traded or 190.98% up from the average. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 06/03/2018 Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Actions Against GoPro, Inc. and March 12 Lead Plaintif; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoPro, Inc; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO salary slashed to $1 after poor 2017; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q REV. $202.3M; EST. $182.2M; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss $76.3M; 03/05/2018 – Ryder Provides College Athletes a Career Path to “Go Pro” Outside of Sports; 29/03/2018 – GOPRO INC SAYS LAUNCHES ENTRY-LEVEL HERO CAMERA FOR $199; 04/05/2018 – GoPro sells more cameras on ad push, driving revenue beat; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 34c

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64 million shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Sears: All Tires Ordered on Amazon.com Can Be Installed at Select Sears Auto Centers; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon scouts for offline ally in India – Business Standard; 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces; 27/03/2018 – Star-Gazette: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 26/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Amazon will raise the price of Prime membership for new members from $99 to $119, starting May 11.$AMZ; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR FIRST MISSOURI FULFILLMENT CENTER TO BE LOCATED IN ST. PETERS; 23/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sunnyvale lab said working on new Amazon robots for the home; 19/03/2018 – Mercury News: Amazon is said to have mulled acquiring some Toys `R’ Us stores; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12% – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Earnings: 3 Things Investors Should Watch For – Nasdaq” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Antitrust Insurance For Amazon – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Amazon Nears $1 Trillion Again; PayPal Gets an Unexpected Boost – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 19,892 shares to 51,317 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 6,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,286 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,768 shares. 1,026 are owned by Goelzer Inv. Vestor Capital Ltd Company owns 1,363 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). B Riley Wealth Inc holds 6,436 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Crossvault Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 6,260 shares. Moreover, L & S Advsrs has 1.99% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Arizona-based Ironwood Counsel has invested 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Valinor Mgmt Limited Partnership has 5.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marathon Asset Management Llp owns 47,484 shares. Moreover, Washington Tru Financial Bank has 0.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,665 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 69,076 shares stake. Nwi L P, New York-based fund reported 80,000 shares. Moreover, Allen Invest Mngmt has 3.79% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 67,985 shares. Ami Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 273 shares.

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gopro Inc (Prn) by 3.40 million shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Envestnet Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00M shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn).

More notable recent GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GoPro (GPRO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GoPro Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GoPro (GPRO) Misses Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Zacks Rank #1 Growth Stocks – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GoPro (GPRO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Ltd Liability owns 1.36 million shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Oppenheimer And Co invested in 0% or 16,413 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Com has 0.01% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 70,232 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.03% or 327,300 shares. 13,685 were reported by Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Fifth Third Bancorporation has 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Graham Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 265,100 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company holds 81,024 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Inc invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 175,961 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 561,036 shares stake. Cibc Markets Incorporated holds 80,680 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) or 300 shares. United Service Automobile Association reported 15,121 shares.