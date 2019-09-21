As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Upped Holding by $1.20 Million; Travelzoo (TZOO) Holder Osmium Partners Has Upped Position by $8.77 Million

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Travelzoo (TZOO) by 779.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 584,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 659,574 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.18M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 102,953 shares traded or 36.73% up from the average. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 79.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 636 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,439 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. POST OFFICE LOSING BILLIONS BECAUSE IT DELIVERS PACKAGES FOR AMAZON AT A VERY LOW RATE; 07/05/2018 – @JimCramer: Warren Buffett’s aversion to iPhones might’ve kept him out of $AMZN, $GOOGL; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a candy-colored Echo and a version of Alexa that rewards politeness; 02/04/2018 – Amazon sinks after another Trump broadside; 29/03/2018 – Munster Says Chances of Trump Taking Action Against Amazon Is ‘Extremely Low’ (Video); 08/03/2018 – Express-Tribune: Amazon readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 27/04/2018 – Nutanix’s Amazon Cloud Killer Delayed by Engineering Problems; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR IS MOVING ITS INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Amazon spokesperson Drew Herdener said that Seattle city revenue growth over the last 7 years “far outpaces the Seattle population increase over the same time period. The city does not have a revenue problem – it has a spending efficiency problem

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold TZOO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.28 million shares or 30.39% more from 4.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership owns 1,843 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). State Common Retirement Fund owns 6,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Mellon Corp invested in 44,328 shares. State Street holds 72,479 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 278,986 shares. Invesco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Meeder Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 338 shares. Dorsey Wright owns 636 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 2,322 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 4,261 shares. Northern Trust reported 0% stake. 27,708 were reported by Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) or 7,894 shares. Ajo LP accumulated 76,340 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $6.84 million activity.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $429.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy by 7,933 shares to 6,080 shares, valued at $461,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,556 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

