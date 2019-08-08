As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Intersect Capital Cut Position; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder Catalyst Capital Advisors Raised Holding

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,498 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 1,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.4. About 4.53M shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR AMAZON CLOUD DEAL ON U.S. TOUR; 08/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway’s Todd Combs is leading the CEO search for the company’s health joint venture with Amazon and JPMorgan; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 03/05/2018 – JetTrack Uncovers Amazon-Whole Foods Meetings Before $13.7B Deal; 10/04/2018 – Amazon mulls adding voice-command money transfers to smart speaker Alexa, sources say; 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon barrel toward a warehouse arms race in India; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list; 21/03/2018 – Lucid Software Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth; 24/05/2018 – BNN: Amazon’s Finance Ambitions Are Said to Draw Attention From Fed; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 12,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 61,750 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.53M, up from 49,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $343.68. About 673,640 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.51 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oakmont has 14.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 59,139 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Company holds 40,079 shares or 4.98% of its portfolio. Intrust Savings Bank Na has invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cheviot Value Management Lc accumulated 186 shares. Ghp stated it has 256 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 1.71% or 54,409 shares. Bender Robert And Assoc stated it has 8,066 shares. Alexandria Ltd, Virginia-based fund reported 1,502 shares. Country Club Trust Na owns 1,048 shares. Moreover, Hillhouse Capital Ltd has 2.36% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Penn Davis Mcfarland has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 179 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Renaissance Ltd Co has 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 174,155 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,097 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corp Mi has invested 1.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EWD) by 17,513 shares to 146,878 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) by 68,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,700 shares, and cut its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).