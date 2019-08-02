As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Johnson Financial Group Boosted Holding; As Deluxe (DLX) Stock Rose, Burney Co Lowered by $311,449 Its Position

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 255 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47M, up from 6,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $43.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1811.82. About 1.84 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods reportedly trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 16/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising the Washington Post’s Pulitzer wins; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Profit Swells to $1.6 Billion, Lifted by Its Cloud Business; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 11/05/2018 – Audio version of “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” now available on Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Brands Include Autotrader, Dealer.com, Kelley Blue Book; 07/05/2018 – Walmart’s $15bn India bet sets up battle with Amazon; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb snags top Amazon executive in charge of Prime business; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub; 15/04/2018 – Israel’s Partner in collaboration deal with Amazon Prime Video

Burney Co decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 37.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 7,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 12,249 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 19,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $43.23. About 52,658 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Rev $2.07B-$2.09B; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – A CEO SUCCESSION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD HAS BEEN FORMED TO LEAD CEO SUCCESSION PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Lee Schram to Retire; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Succession Committee Has Been Formed to Lead the Succession Process, Which Will Consider Both Internal and External Candidates; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.29 TO $1.35; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Declares Dividend; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – ACQUIRED LOGOMIX FOR $43 MLN IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 3,956 shares to 59,865 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 7,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI).

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Deluxe’s Q4 beat – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before You Buy Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Deluxe Corporation (DLX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deluxe Corporation (DLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Deluxe Corporation to Present at Salesforce’s Customer & Partner Perspectives Event – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.84 million for 6.55 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

