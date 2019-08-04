As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Ims Capital Management Has Cut by $546,460 Its Position; Oberweis Asset Management Position in Neogenomics (NEO) Has Cut as Market Value Rose

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 307 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 1,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76 million shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 26/04/2018 – NFL, AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PACT FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL; 07/04/2018 – About 45 percent are open to the idea of using Amazon as their primary bank account; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Checking-Account Plan Sees Banks as Partners, Not Prey; 05/04/2018 – Amazon’s Cloud Show: Good Vibes — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – NUTANIX’S AMAZON CLOUD KILLER DELAYED BY ENGINEERING SNAGS; 26/04/2018 – $AMZN announces it will raise Prime subscriptions by 20%; 02/04/2018 – In the search for HQ2, Amazon representatives have visited more than 10 of the 20 cities still in the running; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services launches ‘blockchain templates’; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 37.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 24,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, down from 64,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.42. About 1.38M shares traded or 43.04% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gds Holdings Ltd. Adr by 39,161 shares to 54,161 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tower International Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Vericel Corp..

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74 million and $122.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.