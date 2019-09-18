As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Firsthand Capital Management Cut by $3.79 Million Its Stake; Harvest Management Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) Lowered by $301,500 as Shares Declined

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) by 57.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227,000, down from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.75. About 991,067 shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 15/05/2018 – STANDARD LITHIUM – WILL INITIALLY BUY RIGHT TO CONDUCT LITHIUM BRINE EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES ON PROPERTIES LOCATED IN BRISTOL DRY LAKE, CADIZ DRY LAKE; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 16/04/2018 – Jacob Plieth: Breaking scenes from $MRK headquarters. #AACR18 $BMY; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/20/2018, 4:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 22/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 3/22/2018, 7:30 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.35-Adj EPS $3.45; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US

Firsthand Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.58M, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $897.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1813.51. About 323,632 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Japan Antitrust Watchdog Probes Amazon–Again; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis have taken opposite stances on the “Rooney Rule” resolution; 07/05/2018 – Walmart takes on Amazon in India with Flipkart deal; 16/03/2018 – CNBC: Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 19/05/2018 – Columbus Biz First: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos pictures humanity as a two-planet species in the near future; 28/03/2018 – Wall St closes lower in rocky session on Amazon losses; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 01/05/2018 – WS Development And PSP Investments Announce Major Office Lease With Amazon In Boston Seaport; 24/05/2018 – CBC WRITES TO AMAZON CEO OVER FACIAL RECOGNITION TECH CONCERNS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bell State Bank owns 786 shares. Janney Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Overbrook Management Corp invested in 140 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Atika Cap Management Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 6,600 shares. First Long Island holds 15,908 shares or 3.74% of its portfolio. Reilly Advsr Limited Co owns 1,052 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Hwg L P, a Texas-based fund reported 2,590 shares. Factory Mutual Insur owns 155,550 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt has 642 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Enterprise Financial Ser Corporation has invested 0.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Quantitative Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 63,072 shares or 4.63% of the stock. Hyman Charles D owns 1,047 shares. Trb Advisors LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brown Advisory stated it has 464,209 shares or 2.52% of all its holdings. 772 are owned by Accuvest Glob Advisors.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $259.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Match Group Inc. by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $10.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 98.56 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chemung Canal Tru holds 0.42% or 39,521 shares in its portfolio. Mai Cap Mgmt holds 0.17% or 80,808 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Nv invested in 845,708 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Bragg Fincl Advisors Inc reported 54,850 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Dorsey Whitney Trust Company invested 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 374,789 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Dupont owns 119,003 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moneta Group Incorporated Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 4,526 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation stated it has 427,799 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. 273,354 are held by Gam Hldgs Ag. Nuveen Asset Ltd Company holds 0.17% or 9.40 million shares in its portfolio. Botty has 0.02% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1,720 shares. London Of Virginia holds 0.28% or 725,509 shares. Orbimed Advsr holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.35M shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.85 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.