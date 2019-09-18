As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Stake; Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Holder Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Boosted Stake

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 49.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 179,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The hedge fund held 542,737 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.89 million, up from 363,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 179,583 shares traded or 48.49% up from the average. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 09/03/2018 Farmer Bros Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM); 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 11/05/2018 – United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Report 2018: Key Players are Bunn, Farmer Bros, Jab Holding Company, Nestle & Royal Cup Coffee – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days; 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 406 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 12,722 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.09 million, down from 13,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 2.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue Sleep easy; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for putting retailers out of business; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 09/05/2018 – Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With inVia Robotics to Integrate Autonomous Mobile Robots into US Warehouses; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 02/05/2018 – Season Two of Amazon Prime Original Goliath Premieres on June 15 on Prime Video; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon warehouse workers pee into bottles to avoid wasting time: undercover investigator; 14/05/2018 – NY Observer: More Evidence Suggests Washington D.C. Will Win Amazon HQ2 Contest

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.05 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Corvex Lp reported 25,700 shares. Sequoia Fincl has invested 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New England Invest And Retirement Group owns 2,164 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Swedbank reported 3.93% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Glenmede Na holds 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 20,088 shares. Lbmc accumulated 222 shares. Finance Advisory Serv Incorporated holds 0.49% or 1,377 shares in its portfolio. 63,072 are held by Quantitative Investment Limited Com. Iron Ltd Llc has invested 1.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shelton Capital has invested 4.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Franklin invested in 1.29% or 1.28M shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Limited invested in 0.1% or 545 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc owns 15,739 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 2.25% or 91,872 shares in its portfolio.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31,335 shares to 141,524 shares, valued at $19.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) by 57,496 shares to 220,979 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 39,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,621 shares, and cut its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold FARM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.91 million shares or 13.89% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). State Bank Of Mellon holds 68,755 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 40,884 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connors Investor Services has invested 0.15% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Geode Ltd Liability Corp holds 147,038 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Lc stated it has 2,365 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability owns 17,891 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 15,408 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. White Pine Ltd Com has 0.18% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 29,625 shares. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 0.01% or 405,674 shares. Covington Management invested in 0.01% or 9,500 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0% or 42,900 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM).