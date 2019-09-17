As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Hemenway Trust Company Upped Holding; Lesa Sroufe & Co Position in Diana Shipping F (DSX) Increased by $566,868 as Share Price Rose

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc F (DSX) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 188,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The institutional investor held 773,625 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56M, up from 584,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.39. About 58,141 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT FOR M/V SAN FRANCISCO; 07/05/2018 – DSX IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V HOUSTON WITH SWISSMARINE; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 17, 2018; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – AGREED TO EXTEND PRESENT TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH CARGILL INTERNATIONAL S.A., GENEVA, FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V ARETHUSA IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$7,200 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$21,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for M/V San Francisco With Koch; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO W/ GLENCORE AGRICULTURE

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 19.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 954 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.16 million, up from 4,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $8.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.62. About 992,967 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 04/04/2018 – TRUMP ECONOMIC ADVISER LARRY KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP COMMENTS ON AMAZON.COM ARE NOT AN ATTACK ON BUSINESS; 10/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys 77% of Flipkart as war with Amazon heats up in India; 03/04/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Exclusive: Amazon scout team visits Nashville; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s sellers are going global, helping the company generate big profits; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Sees 2Q Operating Pft $1.1B To Pft $1.9B; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIVATE BRANDS WILL EXPAND INTO PET ACCESSORIES, DIAPERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Cap Group owns 1,829 shares. Page Arthur B has 1.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 948 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs has invested 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 117 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2.51 million were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Moreover, Hudock Cap Gru Llc has 0.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Endurance Wealth stated it has 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Concourse Capital Llc owns 4,557 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 17,824 shares. Timessquare Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 8,808 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Waratah Cap Advsr Limited reported 6,107 shares stake. Comgest Sas accumulated 4,800 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 2.48% or 468,963 shares. Comml Bank stated it has 81,191 shares.