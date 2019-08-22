As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Lifted by $375,580 Its Stake; As Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Share Value Declined, Artal Group Sa Has Lifted Position by $13.40 Million

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $904.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $1828.21. About 348,990 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: SCOOP: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 02/04/2018 – Amazon also courted the online pharmacy start-up, the sources said; 15/03/2018 – Carrefour buys majority stake in French meal delivery company; 30/04/2018 – “The most important” thing Jeff Bezos is working on has hit another milestone; 19/03/2018 – Airbus Is Said to Weigh New A330 Cargo Model, Spurred by Amazon; 12/04/2018 – HEDGELy : Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 05/04/2018 – Amazon’s Cloud Show: Good Vibes — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – As Race to Become Korea’s Amazon Heats Up, E-Mart Selling Bonds; 12/04/2018 – Spokane Bus Jrn: Amazon of a project is in the works in Spokane area; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO BOOST PRIME PRICE TO $119/YR FROM $99

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.98 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.44. About 12,392 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 04/05/2018 – AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.63; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Agios; 16/05/2018 – Agios to Present New Clinical Data from its IDH Programs at ASCO; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,981 were reported by Whittier Trust. Griffin Asset Incorporated has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Benin Management Corporation invested in 1.08% or 1,413 shares. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs has 2,175 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Hilton Capital Mngmt Lc invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,113 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Fort Point Partners Limited Company owns 0.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,066 shares. Duncker Streett Com Inc reported 2,240 shares stake. Of Vermont has invested 2.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.68% or 7,032 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reported 10,023 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Lc reported 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Friess Associates Ltd Company has invested 3.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Iberiabank Corp owns 5,323 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Maple Cap Mngmt reported 5,847 shares.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moderna Inc by 250,000 shares to 5.01 million shares, valued at $101.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

