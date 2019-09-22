As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Gofen & Glossberg Lifted Position; As Apple Com (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Winch Advisory Services Has Upped Stake

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 5,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 64,451 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.76M, up from 59,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments come a day after the company revealed a new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and revamped education software; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit; 05/03/2018 – Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 20/03/2018 – TECHNOGYM Becomes First Fitness Equipment Manufacturer to Release Apple GymKit; 26/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 02/04/2018 – Former Apple exec Doug Field, formerly in charge, has been reassigned

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 491 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 20,448 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.72 million, up from 19,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Plans Have Some DC Homeowners Optimistic (Podcast); 24/05/2018 – Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE REDUCED AMZN, ECA, BIIB, NKTR, AVGO IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 16/04/2018 – CNBC reported Amazon Business has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Capital Management holds 2.92% or 2.02 million shares in its portfolio. Ledyard Retail Bank owns 3.95% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 149,195 shares. Choate reported 110,286 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Todd Asset Mgmt Lc holds 270,220 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.07% or 13,605 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 614,438 shares. Security Natl Tru invested 3.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 3.58M shares. Seven Post Office Ltd Partnership invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Crawford Counsel holds 0.63% or 112,780 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corp has 2.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Rech Invsts invested in 0.33% or 5.29M shares. 12,838 were accumulated by Redmond Asset Management Lc. Suncoast Equity Management holds 85,027 shares. United Asset Strategies Inc stated it has 2.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69 million and $191.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co Com (NYSE:HAL) by 16,157 shares to 170 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust Prtflo S&P500 Vl Etf by 152,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,257 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust Msci Emg Mkt Etf (EEM).

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,545 shares to 787,270 shares, valued at $88.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,502 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).