As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Has Boosted Its Holding; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined, Exchange Capital Management Increased Its Stake

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 22.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 11,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 61,591 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67 million, up from 50,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 21.31M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 12/04/2018 – $PFE Doses First Patient Using Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for DMD Early data expected in 1H19, once all 12 patients have been evaluated for one full year post-treatment. -; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Remaining Share-Repurchase Authorization $10.3B; 19/03/2018 – Pfizer at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on a biosimilar

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 1752.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc bought 4,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,780 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.05M, up from 258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $22.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1713.23. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Gillian Tett Amazon’s response to […]; 20/04/2018 – The future of Amazon, told by its patent filings; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 21/04/2018 – While some Amazon employees receive daily catered lunches and happy hour Fridays, these pups get access to some nifty perks as well. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods makes it official: Amazon Prime customers get a 10 percent discount on sale items starting this summer; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON HAS SHELVED PLAN TO SELL AND DISTRIBUTE PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS TO HOSPITALS – CNBC, CITING

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $371.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,985 shares to 36,256 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 43,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,151 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of Stockton invested 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sfmg Llc has 0.06% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 9,935 shares. Ci Invests has invested 0.7% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Northstar Investment Advsrs Limited Com holds 16,824 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt Co holds 399,500 shares. Palisade Cap Ltd Liability Corp Nj invested in 0.03% or 20,802 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Incorporated Wi holds 1.16% or 212,078 shares in its portfolio. Gagnon, a New York-based fund reported 17,017 shares. 1.35 million were reported by Meyer Handelman. Cap Sarl, a California-based fund reported 31,200 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lc owns 693,143 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has 0.57% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 22,271 shares. 154,596 were accumulated by Tcw. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.25% or 29,259 shares. Fairview Capital Invest Mngmt Ltd owns 6,389 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $660.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Usa (USMV) by 48,459 shares to 388,934 shares, valued at $24.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl. A (BRKA) by 44 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hhr Asset Lc holds 29,877 shares or 4.23% of its portfolio. Serv Automobile Association invested in 2.17% or 459,868 shares. Monetta Serv invested 7.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi reported 1,298 shares. Goelzer Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Management Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 119 shares. Telemark Asset Mgmt Limited holds 10.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 50,000 shares. Korea Investment invested 2.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Maryland Cap Mgmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 18,234 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 24,051 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Private Asset Incorporated, California-based fund reported 5,716 shares. Smith Salley And Assoc invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 2.79M shares. Luxor Group Inc Limited Partnership accumulated 39,404 shares. New England Inv & Retirement Grp Inc has 2,164 shares.