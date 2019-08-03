As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, David R Rahn & Associates Raised by $1.57 Million Its Position; Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holder Hoplite Capital Management LP Boosted Stake

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 35,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 127,146 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.58M, up from 91,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $246.05. About 685,822 shares traded or 18.49% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM)

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 882 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,342 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, up from 2,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 24/04/2018 – Check out the lavish digs that Jeff Bezos may soon call home; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan investigated for demanding ‘cooperation payments’; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11, from $99 to $119:; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 30/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Amazon Pay’s FY17 net loss widens to Rs 177.8 cr; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa is getting a memory; 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud business is now releasing numbers that show something important about its customer base: loyalty; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON – AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED MEMBERSHIP HAS MORE THAN DOUBLED OVER THE PAST SIX MONTHS

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 272,332 shares to 268,618 shares, valued at $21.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 36,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,600 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 29,070 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Starr Co Inc holds 14,783 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation holds 25,129 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Epoch Incorporated holds 1.35M shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. State Street has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Franklin Res has invested 0.06% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 5,075 were accumulated by Wheatland. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 12,146 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 1,691 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Mgmt stated it has 11,371 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited accumulated 0.11% or 1,779 shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 2.15 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 12,129 shares. Atika Cap Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 26,000 shares.