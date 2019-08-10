As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Cipher Capital LP Cut by $2.40 Million Its Holding; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder Sectoral Asset Management Upped Holding by $731,250

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 1,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,465 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 3,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – Amazon, which closed at $60.49 per share on March 9, 2009, has risen more than 2,000 percent since then; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search, following shareholder complaints filed last month; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 28/03/2018 – Trump is reportedly ‘obsessed’ with taking down Amazon – here’s his history with his least favorite company in America; 09/05/2018 – Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With inVia Robotics to Integrate Autonomous Mobile Robots into US Warehouses; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go’s store has no cashiers – and customers seem to love it so far; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Has a Secret Weapon Against Amazon. Maybe Too Secret

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 11,250 shares as the company's stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 436,140 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.35M, up from 424,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 5.23M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beigene Limited by 4,000 shares to 10,927 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intec Pharma Ltd Jer by 297,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 809,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmac Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.36% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Profund Advsrs Limited Com reported 1.36% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hl Finance Serv Lc reported 13,608 shares. Sio Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 245,968 shares. Bbva Compass Retail Bank Incorporated has 28,860 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Lc stated it has 51,170 shares. Indiana & Mngmt invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Cornerstone has 0.02% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,713 shares. Moreover, Arga Management LP has 0.41% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Westend Advisors Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 535,693 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com reported 8.12M shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Fernwood Invest Limited invested in 44,122 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Moreover, Commonwealth Savings Bank Of has 0.21% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 338,124 shares. General invested 2.15% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 9,875 shares to 29,944 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 31,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.