As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Burt Wealth Advisors Cut by $519,760 Its Stake; Torray Decreased Its American Tower (AMT) Holding by $619,762

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless, says @alanjpatricof; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is interested in developing technologies targeted to aging populations; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan seeks to turn fee hike into a lure for loyalty program; 03/04/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump talks about Amazon again, says that the company can afford to pay a fair rate for USPS services; 01/05/2018 – Australia’s Mall Owners Gird Themselves For Battle With Amazon; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 28/03/2018 – Amazon sheds $52 bln in market value after report on Trump threat

Torray Llc decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 3,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 125,329 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.70 million, down from 128,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.59. About 2.31M shares traded or 32.22% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr by 151,215 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $33.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 36,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO).

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) by 17,736 shares to 150,236 shares, valued at $12.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 13,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP).

