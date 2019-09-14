As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Broderick Brian C Has Lifted Its Holding by $450,772; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Energy Opportunities Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $437,736

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 31.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 238 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon will start delivering packages inside of Prime members’ cars:; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion South Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS `EXPECTS TO BE SCRUTINIZED’; 06/03/2018 – DeePhi Tech Showcases Speech Recognition Engine on Amazon Web Services; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health care system – but Walmart could do more; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Closes In on Top Market-Value Spot — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 01/05/2018 – Oath Selects AWS as Its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 02/04/2018 – To Trump, It’s the `Amazon Washington Post.’ To Its Editor, That’s Baloney; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ANNOUNCED AMAZON GAMEON, A CROSS-PLATFORM, COMPETITIVE GAMING SERVICE FOR DEVELOPERS

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 21.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc bought 11,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 64,635 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, up from 53,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.14 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak holds 0.91% or 19,370 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Inc holds 36,686 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Orleans La reported 34,182 shares. Bb&T invested 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 7,879 were reported by Pitcairn. Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 66,806 shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Holderness Invs Com holds 0.27% or 15,046 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Utah-based Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Advisory Services Network Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Old Natl Commercial Bank In has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 17,796 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 245,114 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd reported 5,305 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.