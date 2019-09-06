As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Lowered Position; Armistice Capital Has Raised Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75 million, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $644.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 702,791 shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA HAS SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 28, 2018 FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX); 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRDAPSE NDA TO BE RESUBMITTED BEFORE QTR-END; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse(R) in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $904.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $12.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1828.67. About 1.32 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team was in Newark, N.J. this week; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 29/03/2018 – President Trump criticized Amazon over taxes on social media Thursday; 22/05/2018 – Amazon’s Facial Recognition Fans Big Brother Fears; 22/05/2018 – CHILEAN PRESIDENT PINERA TO MEET WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES VP AMID LATIN AMERICAN EXPANSION PLANS; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: SCOOP: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Criticism After Aide Denies Policy Changes; 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s bid is a counter to Walmart, which is reportedly in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder of Flipkart

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Ltd Liability invested in 10,487 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Associates holds 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) or 13,007 shares. Aqr Cap Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Raymond James Advsr stated it has 236,901 shares. Two Sigma holds 0% or 24,645 shares in its portfolio. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Kennedy Capital Mgmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Cwm Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 21,364 shares. 510,847 were accumulated by Knott David M. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 5,000 shares. Opaleye Mngmt invested in 2.58% or 1.83M shares. United Svcs Automobile Association has 12,442 shares. Broadfin Cap Ltd Liability reported 6.17% stake.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 2.94M shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $52.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 128,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,000 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.38 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs Inc owns 4,867 shares. Axa holds 308,817 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Advisory Rech Inc holds 574 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Personal Cap Advisors stated it has 0.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Benjamin F Edwards And Communication Incorporated holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,108 shares. Cornercap Counsel holds 492 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Ltd has 4,434 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Communication Incorporated has 34,657 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Compton Mngmt Ri stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 1.33% or 21,402 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Lp holds 15,917 shares or 5.79% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,970 shares. Hollencrest has invested 2.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peoples Financial Svcs stated it has 1,515 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 73,823 shares.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9,000 shares to 42,000 shares, valued at $13.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

