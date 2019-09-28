As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Aspiriant Has Cut Its Stake by $452,427; Allen Investment Management Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Has Upped by $1.81 Million

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 239 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 896 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, down from 1,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 02/04/2018 – Amazon fell after Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that Amazon was scamming the U.S. Postal Service; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC SAYS IT PAYS CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE MATTER AND WILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH CUSTOMERS; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers t; 10/04/2018 – The bill follows efforts by Trump to increase tariffs on Chinese goods while also going after Amazon for supposedly hurting the Post Office; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Yorkshire players can beat Amazon at its own game; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 62.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 34,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 88,792 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 million, up from 54,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 6.38 million shares traded or 12.63% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 5,280 shares to 77,761 shares, valued at $11.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,668 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 4,392 shares to 38,168 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV).

